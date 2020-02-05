Abortion clinic challenges Arkansas coronavirus testing rule

The state had used that ban on elective procedures to prohibit surgical abortions at Little Rock Family Planning Services.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' only surgical abortion clinic is challenging a state rule requiring coronavirus tests withing 48 hours of elective procedures.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas represents the clinic and asked a federal judge Friday to prevent the state fro enforcing the test requirement on three women nearing the state's limit on when abortions can be performed.

Arkansas bans abortion 20 weeks into a woman's pregnancy. Arkansas last month eased its ban on elective procedures but requires testing 48 hours before a procedure.