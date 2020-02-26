9 more flu-related deaths reported in Arkansas

Since September 29, 2019, 27,500 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.

ARKANSAS, USA — Nine more people have died from flu-related illnesses in Arkansas, bringing the total to 65 for this flu season.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) does not release the victim’s name, description, or where they were from.

Since September 29, 2019, 27,500 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 2,260 positive tests reported this week.

The ADH reports “widespread” flu activity across the state with “high” intensity.

The CDC estimates a total of 16,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide, including 105 pediatric deaths reported this season, including one in Arkansas.

Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) remains below the epidemic threshold, according to the ADH.

The average school absenteeism rate in Arkansas last week was 7.3 percent among public schools. As of February 25, 2020, the ADH is aware of 41 schools/districts that closed briefly due to the flu this season.

Since September 29, 2019, nine facilities, including seven nursing homes, have reported influenza outbreaks.