9 more flu-related deaths reported in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — The total number of flu-related deaths in Arkansas rose by nine this past week.

105 Arkansans, including three children, have died due to a flu-related illness this flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports.

The ADH does not release the victim’s name, description, or where they were from.

Since September 29, 2019, 35,600 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 500 positive tests reported in the last week.

Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

The ADH reports “Regional” flu activity across the state with “Minimal” intensity.

The CDC estimates a total of 23,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide, including 149 pediatric deaths reported this season. Three pediatric deaths were reported in Arkansas.

Since September 29, 2019, 12 facilities, including 10 nursing homes, have reported influenza outbreaks.