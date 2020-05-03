69 flu-related deaths reported in Arkansas for this season

4 more people in Arkansas died from a flu-related illness in the last week.

69 Arkansans have died due to a flu-related illness this flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports.

The ADH does not release the victim’s name, description, or where they were from.

Since September 29, 2019, 30,750 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 2,260 positive tests reported in the last week.

Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

The ADH reports “widespread” flu activity across the state with “high” intensity.

The CDC estimates a total of 18,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide, including 125 pediatric deaths reported this season. One pediatric was reported in Arkansas.

The average school absenteeism rate in Arkansas last week was 6.6 percent among public schools. As of March 3, 2020, the ADH is aware of 41 schools/districts that closed briefly due to the flu this season.

Since September 29, 2019, 11 facilities, including nine nursing homes, have reported influenza outbreaks.

The ADH and CDC encourage everyone to continue to practice safe hygiene skills, such as properly washing your hands, and to stay home if you are sick.