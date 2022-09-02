$3M dedicated to medical training programs in Northwest Arkansas

The Springdale City Council approved $3 million of American Rescue Plan funds to help with medical training through the Upskill NWA program.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A new program aimed at training medical professionals in Northwest Arkansas says its mission is to remove all the barriers for students to achieve their educational goals.

“I’m a medical assistant and I wanted to expand those skills and do more for the community and the people around me,” Jennie McDonald said.

McDonald is a participant of Upskill NWA in the licensed practical nursing program at Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale.

McDonald is one of 100 participants in the program who attend NWTI, UAMS and Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC). Upskill NWA offers eight programs including surgical tech and respiratory therapist. She says she's thankful for the program to allow her to pursue her dream.

“Not having to stress about how I’m paying for school has been a huge stress relief," she said. "It’s allowed me to focus more on the program and keeping my grades up and studying."

President and CEO of Upskill NWA, Carol Silva Moralez says the program is free thanks to the Excellerate Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Springdale City Council approved giving $3 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan to the program. They plan to use the money to help build a new building on NWTI’s campus.

“It just takes one Jenny to fuel us to find 100 more and then 100 more and 100 more. What we know is we are changing lives, not only Jenny’s life but the lives of her children who get to see their mom graduate from college,” participant Silva Moralez said.

Moralez says the participants are not only given training but also a career navigator and childcare. She says our area has been training great healthcare professionals, but they haven’t been staying and working here. That’s why with this program participants commit to working in Northwest Arkansas, benefiting the region, and helping to fill the gap.

“That incremental income is then spent right here where the participant lives, so it’s a win, win," she said. "We get to upskill someone and achieve their goals of working in healthcare and then we also get to build the economic vitality here in Northwest Arkansas."

Upskill NWA says the program is currently full, but they do have a waitlist people can join.

