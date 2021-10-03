17 flu deaths reported in Arkansas since September 2020

The spread of the flu is "minimal" in Arkansas, according to the health department.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported one more influenza-related death Tuesday (March 9) in its weekly flu report. 17 Arkansans have died from the flu since Sept. 27, 2020 - the start of flu season.

The spread of the flu in Arkansas is "minimal," according to the ADH.

Since Sept., 1,834 positive flu tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers. This number does not represent the total number of flu cases in Arkansas.

About 0.5% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were for influenza-related illnesses.

No nursing homes have reported flu outbreaks this season, according to the ADH.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 6.7% among public schools.