10 more, including one child, die from flu-related illnesses in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — 10 more people, including one child, have died this week from flu-related illnesses in Arkansas.

96 Arkansans, including three children, have died due to a flu-related illness this flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports.

The ADH does not release the victim’s name, description, or where they were from.

Since September 29, 2019, 34,600 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 960 positive tests reported in the last week.

Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

The ADH reports “Widespread” flu activity across the state with “Low” intensity.

The CDC estimates a total of 22,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide, including 144 pediatric deaths reported this season. Three pediatric deaths were reported in Arkansas.

The average school absenteeism rate in Arkansas last week was 7.0 percent among public schools. As of March 13, 2020, the ADH is aware of 42 schools/districts that closed briefly due to the flu this season.

Since September 29, 2019, 12 facilities, including 10 nursing homes, have reported influenza outbreaks.