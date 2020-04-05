Health system leader reflects on coronavirus lessons learned; study shows $473 million hit to Arkansas hospitals

Eric Pianalto says as health care returns to more normal routines the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic will last a lifetime. Pianalto, President of Mercy Health Northwest, said from community messaging to adaptable workforces to managing inventory his health system and others will run their businesses differently.
“One, the community response has been phenomenal. We’ve been engaged in the community for many, many years, but I can’t say enough about how the community responded to help us in so many ways, especially around personal protective equipment. We’re no different than most businesses. We try to keep small inventories, we try to turn our inventory over and not have excess supplies and other things sitting on the shelves. And in a time like this, that becomes a problem, he said. “What we will do is really look at our stocks and really look at how we address having enough protective equipment without having too much where it won’t be used. It does have a shelf life, so a big lesson there.”
“Then, I think a clear and concise messaging. The work that’s been done at this point will benefit generations to come. This won’t be the last infectious disease to sweep our state or nation or country. So, you know, I think all of the preparation work that’s been done as a nation, as a state and then also locally, we need to keep those things in place. We need to remain vigilant. We need to work together to assure the safety and health of everybody here in Northwest Arkansas,” Pianalto added.
