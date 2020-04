At approximately 5:38 p.m., a two-vehicle accident caused traffic to stop for about 2 hours.

According to Arkansas State Police, a head-on collision impacted all lanes on Hwy 412 in Madison County Sunday evening.

Emergency crews and two helicopters were on the scene.

Police say there were injuries involved but no further details were provided.

It is unknown how serious the injuries were or how many people were involved.