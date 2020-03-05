HBCUs and colleges serving low-income students receive COVID grants

The funds come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Arkansas’ Congressional Delegation on Friday (May 1) announced that $14.573 million in an additional round of coronavirus relief funding for Arkansas’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and institutions serving low-income students to help ensure learning continues during the coronavirus crisis.

The funds come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It is part of nearly $1.4 billion in additional funding the Department of Education has directed to Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) nationwide, which is provided on top of the money previously allocated in the first round.

Institutions may use this funding to cover the cost of technology associated with a transition to distance education, grants to cover the costs of attendance for eligible students and training for faculty and staff. Additionally, funds may be used to cover operational costs, such as lost revenue, reimbursements for prior expenses and payroll.