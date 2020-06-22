Harrison Wagon Train Rides On Despite Cancelled Rodeo

The cancellation of the Rodeo of the Ozarks is not stopping the annual Harrison Wagon Train.

A tradition that has lasted over 40 years, the wagon train beginning in Harrison typically ends in Springdale. This year with the cancellation of the rodeo, the are ending the route in Blue Springs.

“We just didn’t want it to fall through the cracks,” said Kenny Underdown, the Wagon Master for the ride.

The organizers say this tradition gives families a chance to teach younger ones about an older style of life. Adults and kids ride on horseback for five days and camp along the way.

During the near 100 mile journey, the caravan has camped out each night. Tonight they are staying the night right off of the Kings River, north of Huntsville.

There are over 100 riders participating in the wagon train. Kids of all ages are saddled up.

“Oh yeah all of them, yeah they’re all on horseback, said Underdown, who has a grandson that has a position in the train.



“Me and him are both outriders... an outrider is win if someone is pulling a team when they stop you get out in front of them so they can’t take off,” said Hayden Norman, the 11-year-old grandson of Underdown.

It was a pretty lively campsite this afternoon. There were people riding on horseback, and riding to the Kings River to let their horses walk in the water. People were enjoying the sun because there was some rain throughout the day. The caravan had to battle the elements.

“We jumped through a lot of hoops to go,” said Underdown.

In order to green-light the ride, organizers had to speak with health officials in Little Rock. Everyone signed a waiver due to the coronavirus.

For many families, this is an event they never miss.

“We all take this week off to do this every year,” said Barry Leivan, who has been coming to the Wagon Train for 10 years.

“I was raised on a farm I help him all the time with cattle and stuff so I’ve always been interested in this I’ve always been old-school,” said 11-year-old Dalton Lair with his mule.