Happy Cinco de Mayo!

The 5th of May is Cinco de Mayo, a day when the Spanish army won a surprising victory over the French.

Cinco de Mayo is a holiday associated with tacos, margaritas, fun, and fiesta, but what does it commemorate, and why do we celebrate?

A common misconception is that Cinco de Mayo is Mexico's Independence Day, but it is not.

Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Mexican army's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

One reason for the holiday's significance is that the French army was much larger and more prepared than the Mexican army.

Despite winning the battle, Mexico still fell under French control for five years.

The anniversary of the Battle of Puebla was declared a national holiday referred to as “Battle of Puebla Day” or “Battle of Cinco de Mayo” by President Benito Juárez on May 9, 1862.