Hackett School District moving to fully online learning until further notice

HACKETT, Ark. — Hackett School District will be moving to fully online learning for the upcoming week according to Superintendent Edward Ray.

An announcement on whether this will be continued districtwide will be made no later than Sunday, Sept. 25th.

"With all factors taken into consideration and safety of our students and staff paramount, we are going to pivot from our current status of operation to fully online learning for this coming week. We will assess whether we will need to continue this strategy district-wide on Friday, September 25th," said Superintendent Ray.

A plan for the following week was released as follows:

Monday - Maintenance and Custodial crew will be cleaning and disinfecting the entire campus. The offices will be sprayed and disinfected and nobody will be in them during or after cleaning for a safe period of time. Do not expect offices to be open and personnel manning the phones. There will be no cafeteria services this day due to cleaning. All learning will be through Google Classroom for students that are currently classified as Hybrid and/or Traditional.

Tuesday - Teachers will be at school working and performing Parent & Teacher conferences by voice, google meets, zoom, text, email, or whatever arrangements have been made between the parent and teacher. Offices will be manned this day if you need to make contact with the school. This was always a non-student day with no cafeteria services.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday - All staff will report to work. Cafeteria services will be performed providing breakfast and lunch. More information will come out no later than Tuesday describing how this will occur on those days.