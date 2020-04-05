Gyms Get Ready To Reopen Tomorrow With Restrictions

Gyms can open starting tomorrow, but with restrictions which some people find unclear.

Some people show up focused with music in their ears and others are there with friends. As the doors open tomorrow and people get back to their routines there will be some noticeable changes.

“I don’t know what constitutes actively exercising does a warm-up or stretching count as exercising walking does that count as exercising,” says Nathan Striegler, Your Total Fitness Shop Manager.

Gyms get back to business tomorrow but with some restrictions.

Masks will need to be worn by those who are not actively exercising.

12 feet will need to be spaced out between each other.

Equipment will need to be cleaned after use.

People not allowed in gyms include:

People with COVID-19 symptoms or those who have been in recent contact with a patient.

Those with compromised immune systems or chronic illnesses

Those who have recently traveled to New Orleans, New York and New Jersey, are not allowed in the gyms.

“I imagine a lot of gyms are going to have to have more personnel dedicated to going around and just constantly cleaning,” said Striegler.

These guidelines also fall on gym child care centers. Elaina Toruno is in charge of a gym child care in Springdale and says there's no way they can open right now.

“Children cannot wear masks they don’t understand 6-foot distancing,” said Elaina Toruno, Manager of a gym’s child care in Springdale.

She says parents drop their kids off before a workout and can have anywhere from 1-20 kids at any given time for up to an hour.

“I have a child that he can get sick very easily so I’m concerned for my child safety and for other people's children,” said Toruno.

Arkansas Department of Health says these centers will follow the same rules as the gyms.

Nathan Striegler is a Manager at a fitness shop in Fayetteville and says people aren't perfect and following the restrictions to a "T" will take time.

“Almost every day at least one person tries to shake my hand and says oh I’m sorry,” said Striegler.

Nathan says his shop has seen a huge increase in sales for at-home personal workout equipment but also believes people will be excited to get back into the gym.