Greenwood officer recovers from coronavirus

GREENWOOD, Ark. — The Greenwood police officer who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered after receiving negative results from a second test.

“The Officer is doing well. He only showed signs of allergy-like symptoms and he’s doing better. He was actually tested again and he tested negative.” says Greenwood Police Chief.

On June 2nd three Greenwood police officers were quarantined due to possible exposure of the virus. One of those officers tested positive being the first Greenwood resident to contract COVID-19.

“I was surprised to be honest with you not necessarily shocked. But a little surprised and of course concerned for him and his family and anybody who he had been around.” said the Mayor.

After learning the news of the positive case in the city Mayor Doug Kinslow and the Chamber of Commerce worked with Baptist Health to bring a drive-thru testing site to the Greenwood.

“They tested 171 folks in those 3 hours. I was glad they did that and it was a good thing they came down. And we are working with those folks and also the folks from the river valley to possible come back and do another testing site date and hopefully, we will get them here in the evening to accommodate those that work during the day.” said the Mayor

Mayor Kinslow urges residents to get tested even if they don't show symptoms.

“He didn’t really have the symptoms so it’s a little bit concerning that a lot of folks could have it but obviously the best way to find out is to get tested.”

Since the positive case, the police department has been on a minimum staff schedule, the office has been closed and all officers have been tested. All of those results came back negative. Starting Monday the department will go back to its normal schedule and the officer will return to work.

“He just had the allergy symptoms and he wanted to get tested again. We spoke out doctor here and he said he needed to be off for 10 days after the date of the days. So he’s scheduled to come back this week.” said Greenwood Police Cheif