A man from Greenwood died after a vehicle accident in Sequoyah County yesterday (July 18).

The accident happened just before 7 p.m. north of Moffett, Oklahoma.

The man who died was identified as John Rabe, 55 of Greenwood.

Rabe was transported to Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith with head, trunk external, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries.

He was pronounced dead at 3:38 p.m. today (July 19) at Baptist Hospital.