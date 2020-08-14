Census tent set up in Gravette

The Gravette Fire Department set up a census tent this morning (Aug. 14) in the front lawn of the Fire Station

GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette Fire Department set up a census tent this morning (Aug. 14) in the front lawn of the Fire Station. A census kiosk is available for those who have yet to respond to the census.

There will be some census swag, encouraging people that have not yet responded to the census to stop by and respond. Those who respond today will receive a free branded cloth face mask.

If you wish to stop by, the fire station is located at 309 First Ave. NE. It will be set up until 11 a.m.

This event was made possible thanks to a census grant from the National League of Cities.