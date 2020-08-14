x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

News

Census tent set up in Gravette

The Gravette Fire Department set up a census tent this morning (Aug. 14) in the front lawn of the Fire Station

GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette Fire Department set up a census tent this morning (Aug. 14) in the front lawn of the Fire Station. A census kiosk is available for those who have yet to respond to the census.

There will be some census swag, encouraging people that have not yet responded to the census to stop by and respond. Those who respond today will receive a free branded cloth face mask.

If you wish to stop by, the fire station is located at 309 First Ave. NE. It will be set up until 11 a.m.

This event was made possible thanks to a census grant from the National League of Cities. 
Gravette Fire Department
It's a beautiful day to complete the census! We will be at the station until 11am with the census kiosk so stop by if you haven't completed it. We have census swag, too!
Facebook

Related Articles