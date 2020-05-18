Governor gives go-ahead for non-essential businesses to reopen tomorrow

Governor Hutchinson gave the go-ahead for non-essential retail businesses to open their doors to the public with restrictions starting tomorrow (May 18).

Governor Hutchinson gave the go-ahead for non-essential retail businesses to open their doors to the public with restrictions starting tomorrow (May 18).

Beginning tomorrow, non-essential businesses can reopen their doors to the public. However, there are still social distancing guidelines and precautions these facilities have to take.

"Temperature checks every morning, every 30 minutes we're wiping down the bathrooms we've been deep cleaning the store top to bottom this whole time," said Laura Jeffcoat with Samaritan Shop in Rogers.

Now, they're hoping to return to some type of normalcy as some of these businesses have had to let go or furlough members of their staff.

"There's been about 10 of us working here but only 5 are going to be able to come back this season which has been hard," said Maude Associate Jenna Daniels. “Local businesses who rely mostly on in-store sales have suffered from keeping their doors closed to the public, now they’re trying to make up the revenue they depend on,” she said.

Boutiques have been relying on curbside pickup to stay in business which has hurt their sales.

"We've been doing curbside pickup for about two months now, and our clothing sales, what we're known for, has definitely taken a hit," said Daniels.

Due to safety concerns, Best Buy is choosing not to open its doors to the public, only letting people inside by appointment.

"We have stores in other states who are still on lockdown, so we're trying to keep everything rolling the same way on the same level - you can either make an appointment on bestbuy.com or we could make an appointment for you," said Best Buy Associate Noel Medina.

The Samaritan Shop in Rogers is looking forward to continuing serving meals to families in the area but starting tomorrow letting the community back inside.

"The doors are open, you come in, you shop and go, we've had to think outside of the box with COVID about how we're going to keep a relationship with our customers from a distance," said Jeffcoat.