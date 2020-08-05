x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

Gov. Hutchison announces new text alert system that provides COVID-10 alerts

Governor Hutchinson announced a new text alert system today (May 8), that provides timely COVID-19 alerts and other critical guidance directly from the Arkansas Divi
Credit: Arkansas Division Emergency Management

Governor Hutchinson announced a new text alert system today (May 8), that provides timely COVID-19 alerts and other critical guidance directly from the Arkansas Division Emergency Management to Arkansas residents.

Arkansans can register to the system today by simply texting 'COVID19ARK' to 67283.

“This is a free service from the Division of Emergency Management and RAVE Mobile Safety that will enable Arkansans to receive COVID-19 alerts and other guidance,” said Governor Hutchinson.“ Participation in Smart911 will provide first responders  additional information they need to ensure your safety and wellbeing.”

Residents who opt-in for alerts will also be receiving instructions to sign up for Smart911. Smart911 is a service that provides personal information to first responders when calling 9-1-1.

The service is completely free. This safety profile will inform first responders of any pre-existing conditions and quarantine status. The profile can be created through Smart911.com or through the smart911 app. 