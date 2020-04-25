Gov. Hutchinson: No high school graduation ceremonies prior to July 1

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday (April 25) that traditional high school graduation ceremonies will not be allowed prior to July 1.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday (April 25) that traditional high school graduation ceremonies will not be allowed prior to July 1. Arkansas Department of Education officials also are reviewing options in the event it is not safe to fully open schools in the fall.

The governor and Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key said during Saturday’s COVID-19 press conference they know the delay is disappointing to many but is necessary for public safety.

“I’m very sympathetic because I have a granddaughter who is a senior in high school this year. But it’s really a risk whenever you bring thousands of parents and students together in one assembly to have a celebration, and that’s exactly the kind of gathering that could lead to a spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Hutchinson said.