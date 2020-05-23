Gov. Hutchinson: COVID-19 cases reach a ‘second peak’

Another 160 known community cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday (May 23), with 27% of those in Northwest Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday during his COVID-19 briefing the state is in a second peak of positive cases. The first peak was around April 25.

“It’s clear and evident to me … we’ve had a deep dip and then we’re having a second peak right now and they’re really about 30 days apart,” Gov. Hutchinson said.