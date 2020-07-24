Gov. Hutchinson, Fort Smith mayor push for Census response to help fund ‘things we care about’

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Fort Smith Mayor George McGill on Friday (July 24) encouraged Arkansans to “do their job” and respond to the U.S. Census.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Fort Smith Mayor George McGill on Friday (July 24) encouraged Arkansans to “do their job” and respond to the U.S. Census before the count is completed Oct. 31.

The Census push, part of the governor’s daily COVID-19 briefing, was geared toward reminding Arkansans to fill out a Census form or expect a Census employee to knock on their door in the near future. Gov. Hutchinson said “we need everybody to do their job, to participate in the census” so that Arkansas has a “complete count.”

As of Friday, Arkansas’ Census response rate was 57.1%, which was ranked 41st in the nation. The national average is 62.4%. Arkansas’ final rate in 2010 was 62.3%. Arkansas’ population following the 2010 Census was 2.916 million, and the population estimate as of July 1, 2019, was 3.017 million.