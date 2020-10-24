GOP Arkansas state senate candidate wore KKK costume as teen

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A Republican candidate running for Arkansas State Senate says he made “mistakes” as a teenager after repeatedly denying his dismissal from a Mississippi high school for wearing a racist Ku Klux Klan costume for Halloween.

Charles Edward Beckham III initially denied that he was suspended and dismissed from Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science. But the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette obtained court records that show he was dismissed in October 2000 after staff spotted him and two other students wearing the racist costumes.