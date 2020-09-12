Springdale poultry plant workers protest conditions during an ongoing pandemic

These workers say they fear the company isn’t doing enough to protect them during the ongoing pandemic.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — At the George’s poultry plant in Springdale, workers walked off their job Tuesday and say they're demanding change.

Around two dozen employees working at George's poultry plant on Kansas Street in Springdale walked off the job.

They say conditions inside the plant aren't what they should be as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

“I feel unsafe for my health," Luis Suarez, George's employee, said.

Magaly Licolli, a co-founder of Venceremos, an organization focused on poultry workers' human rights, says these people struggle to get basic protections.

“The main issue is that it’s impossible for them to practice social distancing, and they are demanding that the company allows them to social distance and also to deep sanitize the plant," Licolli said.

Though they did not respond to our request for comment, the company’s website outlines measures it’s taken to enhance safety.

Including regular temperature checks and mandated mask-wearing.

Plus, “staggering shift start times to eliminate bottlenecks at screening and at time clocks.”

Employees say that recently changed.

“They’re asking all of the departments to enter at the same time. A lot of people at the same time, going down the same stairs. In the same hallways," Suarez said.

Management came outside and told workers that they either needed to leave or go back to work. They remained outside chanting ‘si se puede’.., 'yes, you can.'

“Someone has to do this job, and even if they leave, someone will be replaced so, that’s not the answer to tackle the issue of the pandemic," Licolli said.

Workers say they plan to be here until their voices are heard.