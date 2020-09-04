Geico offering 15 percent credit to policyholders and pausing cancellations due to non-payment

The credit is part of Geico’s ongoing efforts to assist policyholders during this unprecedented time.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Geico is taking steps to make sure they are able to work with their customers and to help them keep the services they need.

On the company's website Geico writes, “While many things may feel out of our control, we're focusing on what we can control. For our policyholders that are unable to make a payment due to COVID-19, we want you to know that we're here to help support you.”

Geico is now offering ‘The GEICO Giveback Credit.’

A 15 percent credit is being given to auto and motorcycle policyholders as Geico policies come up for renewal between Apr. 8 and Oct. 7.

The credit will also apply to any new policies purchased during this period.

The credit is part of Geico’s ongoing efforts to assist policyholders during this unprecedented time.

Geico estimates the benefit to their 18 million auto and one million motorcycle policyholders to be approximately $2.5 billion.

Current policyholders can expect to see the credit when their policy renews.

Additionally, Geico has put a pause on policy cancellation for non-payment through at least Apr. 30.

This pause is automatic for policyholders.

If you are still able to pay your bill, Geico encourages you to do so.