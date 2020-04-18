Future School of Fort Smith to add ninth grade in 2021

The Future School of Fort Smith has been approved to accept ninth-grade students for the 2021-22 school year, adding to its 11th and 12th-grade classes.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Future School of Fort Smith has been approved to accept ninth-grade students for the 2021-22 school year, adding to its 11th and 12th-grade classes.

The school met with the state Charter School Authorizing Panel, which oversees the authorization, renewal, revision, and revocation of charters in Arkansas, to make their proposal for adding ninth grade to the school.

The school opened its doors Aug. 22, 2016, in downtown Fort Smith as a tuition-free, public charter high school centered on a personalized approach to learning via student-designed internships, personalized learning plans, and an advisor for each student. It now serves students in 10th through 12th grade and graduated its first class of seniors in May 2019.