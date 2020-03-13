Funeral arrangements set for fallen Hot Springs police officer

The funeral arrangements have been set for fallen Hot Springs police officer Brent Scrimshire.

Officer Scrimshire was reportedly shot and killed by Kayvon Ward during a traffic stop on Kentwood Street on Tuesday, March 10.

First procession will leave Regency Funeral Home in Malvern, Ark. on Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m. and proceed to the Hot Springs Convention Center. The route will follow Arkansas Highway 270 East (Malvern Ave) all the way to the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Visitation will follow on Monday, March 16 at the Hot Springs Convention Center in Hot Springs, Ark. from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. The funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m.

A procession will leave the Hot Springs Convention Center following the service and take the same route to Oakridge Cemetery in Malvern, Ark. for his interment.