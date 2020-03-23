Franklin County offices restrict public access

Franklin County has restricted public access to the county offices due to coronavirus cases increasing in the surrounding areas.

According to Franklin County judge Rickey Bowman, Franklin County has restricted public access to the county offices due to coronavirus cases increasing in the surrounding areas.

Franklin County does not have any coronavirus cases at this time but is preparing in case that changes at any time.

The offices will be available by phone, or by appointment if absolutely necessary.

Individuals will have their temperature checked if they do face to face contact in an office.