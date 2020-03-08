City of Fort Smith partners with national energy company

The City of Fort Smith is partnering with a national energy to make more government buildings operate mainly on solar power.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith is partnering with a national energy company to make more government buildings operate mainly on solar power.

The City of Fort Smith and Mckinstry Construction are working to bring solar power to its government buildings including City Hall, the Sebastian County Detention Center, and EMS Services.

"Solar projects are very favorable to do financially," said Judge David Hudson.

McKinstry expects utility bills to be offset by 90% providing huge savings for Fort Smith.

"If they do it right, there's a big windfall of cash flow in their budget they can free up. The county is roughly going to save 135,000 dollars annually on utility costs," said Skip Westner from Mckinstry Co.

Right now the City is still looking for plots of land to put the solar panels, the energy will also serve Greenwood City Hall.

"We will build in an area that's not going to be impacted by looks or an area where land value isn't extremely high," said Westner.

Sebastian County Judge David Hudson says the investment should pay for itself within a few years and they plan to use those savings on capital expenses.

"It's best to embrace this technology and use it for future improvement of the county," said Judge Hudson.