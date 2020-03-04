x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

Fort Smith Transit still operating, city ordering PPE for employees

Fort Smith residents needing public transportation for work, food or medicine can still use the Fort Smith Transit.
Credit: Fort Smith Transit

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith residents needing public transportation for work, food or medicine can still use the Fort Smith Transit. With the exception of the downtown trolley all routes of Fort Smith Transit are running during the COVID-19 pandemic, said City Administrator Carl Geffken.

“We have shut down the trolley downtown. It has been better for us to have our focus on the buses providing service to residents to work or to do their shopping who otherwise would not have a way to get there,” Geffken said.

The city is taking precautionary steps because of COVID-19 events, the transit website states.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.