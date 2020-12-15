Fort Smith Public Schools on-track program helps hundreds of students

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Public Schools leaders, more than 50% of high school students were in danger of failing one or more classes.
School leaders took action to start turning the number around, and it's an action that is being praised by Arkansas state leaders.
Fort Smith city leaders say COVID-19 has impacted almost every aspect of our lives, including education.
"It’s having a major impact on our schools and the ability for our children to learn and be in place to learn and receive the education that we promised them and we’re trying to deliver," Fort Smith Mayor George McGill said.
School officials say 56% of high school students, both onsite-and virtual, had an “F” in at least one or more classes at the beginning of the quarter.
The on-track days allowed students to come to campus work-one-on-one with teachers and get caught up on their school work.
“As a result of the work that’s gone on this month so far and the on-track day last week, we’ve reduced that number significantly in each grade level," Terry Morawski, incoming superintendent Fort Smith Public Schools, said.
Morawski says that number has been reduced to 39%, but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.
“We’re talking about hundreds of students that have come back into the fold, but we still have about 500 students that have an f that they need to recover," Morawski said.
Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key applauded the school district's efforts.
“I think other districts in other cities in the state can really look to fort smith as a model as to how to make sure the community is behind these students, helping these students, helping the teachers, and helping the administrators do not fall behind and stay behind," Key said.
The district wants families to know they it’s working on individualized plans to help them pass.
The mayor says it will take the entire community.
This is the last week of the fall semester before the holiday break.
Fort Smith school leaders say they will reevaluate things in January.