Fort Smith Public Schools on-track program helps hundreds of students

"It’s having a major impact on our schools and the ability for our children to learn and be in place to learn and receive the education that we promised them and we’re trying to deliver," Fort Smith Mayor George McGill said.



School officials say 56% of high school students, both onsite-and virtual, had an “F” in at least one or more classes at the beginning of the quarter.



The on-track days allowed students to come to campus work-one-on-one with teachers and get caught up on their school work.



“As a result of the work that’s gone on this month so far and the on-track day last week, we’ve reduced that number significantly in each grade level," Terry Morawski, incoming superintendent Fort Smith Public Schools, said.



Morawski says that number has been reduced to 39%, but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.



“We’re talking about hundreds of students that have come back into the fold, but we still have about 500 students that have an f that they need to recover," Morawski said.