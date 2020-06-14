Fort Smith Protests continue

Tonight in Fort Smith, people are gathering on Garrison and 9th street. The group says they are unsure if it will get to the size of prior protests.

Two weeks ago Fort Smith had hundreds of people line the streets of Rogers Ave to protest the death of George Floyd. The group says people should bring water, snacks, and extra masks if possible

One of the organizers says the passion has come from young people. He says the up and coming generations are less tolerant of discrimination and more aware of its existence in society.

“There’s a lot of younger people out there. I’ve seen high schoolers out there speaking their mind, I’ve seen a lot of college students that I know personally out there speaking their mind. I wanted to be known that the younger generations we will not stand for any type of injustice or any type of hatred for anybody because of the color of their skin sexuality if they’re male or female, we don’t stand for any of it.” said Tristian Price, at Fort Smith Peaceful Protest.