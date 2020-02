The two men are accused of stealing a TV and Hoverboard from a Walmart in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for two men accused of stealing items from a Fort Smith Walmart on Jan. 29.

According to a Facebook post from police, two men stole a Curve TV and Hoverboard from the Zero Street Walmart location.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5116.