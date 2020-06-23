Fort Smith police searching for missing husband and wife, last seen driving 2014 silver Honda Accord

The Fort Smith Police Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert for a missing husband and wife.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert for missing husband Norman Fletcher and his wife Sara Fletcher.

Mr. and Mrs. Fletcher were last known to be at 1528 Quebec Drive in Fort Smith, Ark. on Monday, June 22 at 12:30 p.m.

Police say the two may be traveling in a 2014 silver Honda Accord with Arkansas License plate 350082. The front vanity plate will display the word SARA.

Sara, 82, is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has blonde, silver thin hair with blue eyes.

Norman, 88, is described as 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has short, gray and spiked hair with brown eyes.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Mr. and Mrs. Fletcher, please contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.