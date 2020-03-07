Fort Smith Police investigate shooting

A shooting happened just before midnight last night (July 2) in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A shooting happened just before midnight last night (July 2) in Fort Smith.

The shooting took place in the area of 50th and Johnson Street near a car wash.

According to Fort Smith Police, there were two male victims. One of them was shot in the leg, the other was shot in the leg and the head.

Both victims were responsive and transported from the scene. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is still open and active.