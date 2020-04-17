Fort Smith Police Department celebrating kids' birthdays during social distancing

To keep everyone safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, many gatherings and celebrations are canceled.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — To keep everyone safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, many gatherings and celebrations are canceled.

This includes birthday parties. The Fort Smith Police Department is visiting houses to wish kids a happy birthday.

The department says they will try their best to get a police car to come by your house, sound off their siren, flash their lights, and wish the boy or girl a happy birthday.

They say they will follow social distancing guidelines during the visit to make sure everyone remains safe and healthy.

If you would like a birthday visit to your house, email the department at communityrelations@fortsmithpd.org.

They ask that you include an address, the name of the birthday child, your contact info, phone number and the best time to come by.

They will be making visits Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are expecting a lot of requests and ask that you give a few days notice, if possible.

The department can only make visits to homes inside of the city limits.