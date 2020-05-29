Fort Smith National Historic Site to partially reopen June 1

The Fort Smith National Historic Site will begin adding programs for the public on June 1. Weather permitting, park rangers will conduct roving interpretation on the grounds and trails and will conduct scheduled outdoor interpretive/educational daily programs at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. while applying social distancing guidelines.

“(We) will continue to operate under the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis. Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, the historic site grounds will remain open,” the release said.