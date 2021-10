Police say for unknown reasons the motorcycle drifted into the opposite lane and hit a pickup truck, injuring the man.

A Fort Smith man has been injured after a motorcycle crash in Sequoyah County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Dale Lawless was driving East on US 64 around 3:45 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 24) afternoon.

They say for unknown reasons the motorcycle drifted into the opposite lane and hit a pickup truck.