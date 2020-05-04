Fort Smith Church celebrates holy week

First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith did not want to go without celebrating Palm Sunday despite being closed for services.

The Sunday before Easter, the Methodist church would usually watch kids sing in the choir celebrating a holiday that starts the holiest week for the church.

"Palm Sunday is the day we commemorate the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem before the last week of his life before his Crucifixion and resurrection - it begins the holiest week of the year for us," said Pastor Bud Reeves with First United Methodist Church.

This year, leaders had to get creative. Dozens of vehicles paraded down the block near the Methodist church.

"Our staff put together a plan to deliver palm branches to all the children in the church, all across town. We invited them to come up, stay in their cars, formed a processional just around the neighborhood with our windows open, shouting "HOSANNA" just trying to make the best of the day" said Pastor Reeves.

People of all ages showed up to celebrate and many kids hanging out the windows.

"I think they were very excited to get out of the house, do something fun - see our preachers, other church members, their friends, even if we couldn't be together we were still together," said Kelly Desoto First United Methodist Church Children's Ministry.

COVID-19 has stopped churches from having in-person services, so many of these members haven't seen each other in weeks.

"its been hard not to gather for worship, fellowship, classes, and activities. We've tried to come up with some creative ideas so we can be safe in terms of social distancing but also doing something that recognizes the day and we can see the people we love," said Pastor Reeves.