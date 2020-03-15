Fort Smith catholic schools temporarily closing in efforts to minimize the spread of coronavirus

Fort Smith Catholic Schools will be closing due to coronavirus concerns effective Monday (Mar. 16).

The schools have a 10-day alternative instructional plan in place for next week, and spring break will still be observed.

Parent-teacher conferences will be held over the phone or by email.

The schools will be opened from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday to pick up any items students will need during the closure.

These schools include Christ the King, Immaculate Conception, and Trinity Jr. High in Fort Smith.