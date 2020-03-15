Fort Smith catholic schools temporarily closing in efforts to minimize the spread of coronavirus

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Catholic Schools will be closing in efforts to minimize the spread of coronavirus effective Monday (Mar. 16).
The schools have a 10-day alternative instructional plan in place for next week, and spring break will still be observed.
Parent-teacher conferences will be held over the phone or by email.
The schools will be opened from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday to pick up any items students will need during the closure.
These schools include Christ the King, Immaculate Conception, and Trinity Jr. High in Fort Smith.
Superintendent Theresa Hall, said the closures are in an effort to proactively contain the spread of COVID-19. School officials said parents with questions can contact Sharon Blentlinger, Principal at Immaculate Conception School.