Former Oklahoma doctor guilty of murder in opioid death

OKLAHOMA, USA — A former Oklahoma doctor has been convicted of second-degree murder in the opioid overdose death of a patient.

State Attorney General Mike Hunter says former Midwest City Dr. Regan Nichols was convicted Friday on one of five counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of five patients between 2010 and 2013.

Nichols was acquitted on the remaining four counts. Defense attorney Tommy Adler told The Oklahoman that the guilty verdict will be appealed.