Former FBI janitor gets 3 years in prison for obstruction

A former janitor at the FBI Little Rock office was sentenced to more than three years in prison for taking a picture of a drug-trafficking chart and sharing it with one of the targets in the investigation.

Sixty-three-year-old Billy Wayne Smith pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice on Aug. 15 and was sentenced Wednesday.