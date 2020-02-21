x
Former FBI janitor gets 3 years in prison for obstruction

A former janitor at the FBI Little Rock office was sentenced to more than three years in prison for taking a picture of a drug-trafficking chart and sharing it.
A former janitor at the FBI Little Rock office was sentenced to more than three years in prison for taking a picture of a drug-trafficking chart and sharing it with one of the targets in the investigation. 

Sixty-three-year-old Billy Wayne Smith pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice on Aug. 15 and was sentenced Wednesday. 

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Smith said he wasn't trying to undercut his coworkers, just simply wanted to help a friend whose photograph he recognized on the chart of investigative targets.