Former Arkansas congressman backs Klobuchar for president

Former Arkansas Congressman Vic Snyder is endorsing Amy Klobuchar's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Snyder said he was backing Klobuchar in a statement released Thursday by the Minnesota senator's campaign. Snyder represented central Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District from 1997 to 2011. He praised Klobuchar as having the right mix of toughness, honesty, intelligence and empathy. Early voting is underway for Arkansas' primary, which will be held on Tuesday. The solidly Republican state has drawn heavy interest from Democratic presidential candidates. Klobuchar headlined a rally in the state last weekend.