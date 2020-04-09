FMCSA proposes program to allow young drivers to haul interstate freight

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced it’s seeking comment on a new pilot program to allow drivers under 21 to operate commercial motor vehicles.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced Friday (Sept. 4) it’s seeking comment on a new pilot program to allow drivers under 21 to operate commercial motor vehicles in interstate commerce, and the trade group American Trucking Associations supports the proposal.

The proposal by the FMCSA, an agency of the U.S. Department of Transportation, comes a week after it announced seeking comment on a pilot program to ease restrictions on existing hours-of-service rules by allowing participating drivers to pause their on-duty driving period with one off-duty period up to three hours.

The most recent pilot program would allow younger drivers to operate in interstate commerce.