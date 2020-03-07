Flying Burger and Seafood set for Grand opening in Fayetteville

Flying Burger and Seafood is set to have its grand opening in Fayetteville on July 6.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Flying Burger and Seafood is set to have its grand opening in Fayetteville with proper precautions.

Many restaurants are closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the owner of this restaurant says the opening will be held with COVID-19 precautions in place.

“We’ve never been through an economic challenge like this one but we’re figuring it out one step at a time,” said franchise owner Cindy McLain. “We’re committed to the community. We’ve hired more than 60 employees and are putting them to work right away.”

The restaurant will serve its food in the following ways:

1. Inside Dining – Diners will be able to come in, order, and enjoy their meal. Dining room capacity will be decreased with tables removed and booths blocked off to ensure proper distancing guidelines are met.

2. Fly-through Window – Diners may call 479.335.3155 and place a phone order. They’ll pick up the food at our to-go window. Please note, there is not traditional drive-thru ordering available via a speaker and menu board. To-go orders must be made online or called into the restaurant.