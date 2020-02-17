Florida Boy Found Dead At Daycare Died From Stomach Flu, M.E. says

The Office of the Medical Examiner in Jacksonville has ruled that the death of a 13-month-old boy at a daycare center back in November was of natural causes The...

The Office of the Medical Examiner in Jacksonville has ruled that the death of a 13-month-old boy at a daycare center back in November was of natural causes

The toddler was found unresponsive following a nap at Happy Acre Ranch on Nov. 16, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Medical Examiner’s report, the toddler died from acute and chronic gastroenteritis, also known as the stomach flu. Additional complications include a small bowel hemorrhage and dehydration.

The report states the manner of death was natural.

Officers were called out to 7117 Crane Ave. around 2:30 p.m. in reference to the unresponsive child. When first responders arrived, they found the child, in medical distress. The boy was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The sheriff’s office said the boy was already under medical measurements at the daycare center. Police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said the boy was put down for a nap at around 12:30 p.m., but when staff went to check on him at around 2:30 p.m., he was unresponsive.

Police do not know what caused the child’s death but do not suspect foul play.

Katie Vatter, the owner of Happy Acres, released a statement back in November calling the situation “devastating for everyone involved,” and saying “our condolences go out to the parents.”