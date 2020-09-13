First COVID-19 case in Gentry School District

"We learned midday yesterday that a person within the school district, who has not been in attendance in several days, has tested positive for COVID-19. At that time we contacted the Arkansas Department of Health and worked to compile a list of any probable close contacts."

Staff and parents of any students that were identified as a probable close contact have been notified directly by the district. If any other students are later identified as a probable close contact the parents will be contacted directly.

"The safety measures and enhanced cleaning schedule that have been implemented since the first day of school along with the support of parents in teaching their children good safety habits has made the effects of this first case minimal in the number of staff and students that were identified as probable close contacts. We will also continue to use the Pioneer Alert System for any campus or district announcements in the event that we ever need to ask a grade, campus, or even the entire school district to pivot to online blended learning. At this time all campuses remain open. Your children's safety will always be our #1 priority."