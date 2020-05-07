Firework safe disposal reminders

With many people having firework shows at home, there’s more potential of fires from improper firework disposal.

"The skies of Northwest Arkansas were definitely lit up with color last night," said Keeley.

Adam Keeley owns Pinnacle Fireworks and says business has been booming.

“With shows being canceled, people said this is the year for the backyard show,” said Keeley.

With many people having firework shows at home, there’s more potential of fires from improper firework disposal.

“It’s not uncommon in some years for us in some years to see some rekindled fireworks people thought were out they chose not to soak real thoroughly and low and behold it catches their trash can on fire,” said Jenkins.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins says after using your fireworks it only takes a few extra steps to keep yourself and neighbors safe this weekend.

“Wet them down, bag them, seal it, throw it away and everyone is happy,” said Jenkins.