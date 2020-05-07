Firework safety tips

Optometrist Dr. Paul Henry tells us there are at least 14 hundred eye injuries every year from fireworks.

“Every year hundreds of Arkansans are taken to the emergency room for firework injuries,” said Dr. Paul Henry.

Optometrist Dr. Paul Henry tells us there are at least 14 hundred eye injuries every year from fireworks and over the years quite a few people have lost their vision from using fireworks.

“I encourage people to have some form Of protective eyewear,” said Henry.

But if you take those safety measures and still get an eye injury there’s immediate steps you need to take.

“Covering the eye is the first mechanism and then seeking medical help,” said Henry.

Faulty fireworks are a big cause of injuries on the fourth. Thomas good with the Fayetteville Fire Department says if the firework doesn’t work, stay back.

“Don’t handle them. Stay away from them. A lot of times it’s a faulty fuse and there’s a delayed explosion,” said Good.

He says the best advice when using fireworks this fourth whether faulted or used is to.