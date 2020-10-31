Fire Crews respond to residential fire in Rogers

Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Rogers this afternoon (Oct. 31).

ROGERS, Ark. — According to Pulse Point, Rogers Fire crews were called to Fiddlestick Trail for a residential fire around 1:12 p.m. today (Oct. 31). The Lowell Fire Department is also on the scene.

Fiddlestick Trail is in the Pinnacle area of Rogers.

According to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, minor injuries were reported and the fire is still burning at this time.