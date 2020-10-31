Fire Crews respond to residential fire in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — According to Pulse Point, Rogers Fire crews were called to Fiddlestick Trail for a residential fire around 1:12 p.m. today (Oct. 31). The Lowell Fire Department is also on the scene.
Fiddlestick Trail is in the Pinnacle area of Rogers.
According to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, minor injuries were reported and the fire is still burning at this time.
Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.
